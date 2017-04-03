Kenya: Senators Fault Uhuru for Signi...

Kenya: Senators Fault Uhuru for Signing Appropriation Bill

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Senators' hopes that President Uhuru Kenyatta could decline to sign a Bill passed before they could agree with MPs on funds due for counties, were dashed. The lawmakers' eyes were set on the President after the MPs decided to overstep an ongoing constitutional process and approved the Appropriation Bill.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U... Mar '17 Texxy the Indepen... 12
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) Jan '17 river cross 5
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa... Nov '16 Anita Bryant s Jihad 1
News Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
News Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Stover 12
News Anglican rift over same-sex marriage widens (Apr '16) May '16 RevKen 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Egypt
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Mexico
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,190 • Total comments across all topics: 280,160,739

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC