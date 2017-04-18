Kenya: Senator Won't Give Up On Bid f...

Kenya: Senator Won't Give Up On Bid for Nairobi Governorship

Nairobi Senator Mike Sonko said on Sunday nothing will stop him from gunning for the Jubilee Party ticket in his bid to be the city's next governor. This came as Deputy President William Ruto was holed up at Jubilee headquarters for hours and the party's Nairobi County primaries postponed to Wednesday with insiders saying the leadership was not leaving anything to chance.

