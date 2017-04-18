Kenya Ruling Party Primaries Kick off...

Kenya Ruling Party Primaries Kick off to Chaotic Start

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Voice of America

Opposition supporters react on Jan. 11, 2017, in the capital Nairobi, where leaders from at least 15 main opposition parties gathered to announce their new formed alliance against the President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy, William Ruto's-led ruling Jubille coalition in the Aug. 2017 national elections. The Jubilee planned to hold party primaries in all of Kenya's 47 counties Friday and Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U... Mar '17 Texxy the Indepen... 12
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) Jan '17 river cross 5
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa... Nov '16 Anita Bryant s Jihad 1
News Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
News Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Stover 12
News Anglican rift over same-sex marriage widens (Apr '16) May '16 RevKen 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,877 • Total comments across all topics: 280,471,539

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC