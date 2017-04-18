Kenya Ruling Party Primaries Kick off to Chaotic Start

Opposition supporters react on Jan. 11, 2017, in the capital Nairobi, where leaders from at least 15 main opposition parties gathered to announce their new formed alliance against the President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy, William Ruto's-led ruling Jubille coalition in the Aug. 2017 national elections. The Jubilee planned to hold party primaries in all of Kenya's 47 counties Friday and Monday.

