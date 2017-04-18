Kenya: Ruling Party Now to Hold Prima...

Kenya: Ruling Party Now to Hold Primaries Over Two Days

The Jubilee Party Primaries will now be held over a period of two days and not one as earlier announced. The National Elections Board Chairman Andrew Musangi on Wednesday said the decision was taken on account of an increase to 45 in the number of counties where there is competition for the Jubilee ticket with only the exception of Kisumu and Siaya where there will be direct nominations.

