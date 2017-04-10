Kenya: Q&A With President Kenyatta As Party Marks 4th Anniversary

By Capital FM, Nairobi - PRESIDENT KENYATTA: I am very proud to showcase some of the work that my government has done in the first four years of my term. As your President, it is my primary duty to provide the environment necessary for each one of you to fulfill your full potential, and to improve your own livelihood, as well as that of your community, and that of our nation.

