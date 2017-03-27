Kenya probes 'cold-blooded' police killing

Kenya's police chief Saturday ordered an investigation after a video circulated on social media showing a police officer killing a disarmed man in cold blood in front of a crowd of onlookers in Nairobi. "I have ordered thorough investigations on the shooting incident that occurred in Eastleigh," a majority Somali neighbourhood in the Kenyan capital, Inspector General Joseph Boinnet told Capital FM News.

