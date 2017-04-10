Kenya: President to Ask Private Secto...

Kenya: President to Ask Private Sector To Raise Workers' Pay

President Uhuru Kenyatta addresses workers when paid a visit to the United Aryan EPZ factory, Baba Dogo, Nairobi County on April 12, 2017. President Uhuru Kenyatta has said he cares for the Kenyan worker and will impress upon the private sector to give them salary increments on the next Labour Day.

Chicago, IL

