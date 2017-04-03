Kenya: Politicians Fight to Clear Nam...

Kenya: Politicians Fight to Clear Names Over Fake Papers Claims

A section of politicians in the Jubilee Party are fighting to clear their names after complaints arose that they had fronted inauthentic documents for clearance. Nairobi Senator Mike Sonko, Starehe MP Maina Kamanda and Belgut parliamentary aspirant Nelson Koech are among politicians required to defend their records after complaints were filed with the party.

