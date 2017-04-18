Kenya: Police to Fight Terrorism Networks in Varsities, Colleges
Deputy Secretary for internal security Thomas Sakah said on Tuesday universities have become centres of radicalisation and recruitment by extremists and terrorist organisations. "A number of university students have been reported missing only to be traced in Somalia or Syria where it is believed they are training with the Al-Shabaab or Isis for deployment in Islamic Caliphates," he said.
