Kenya: Police Search for Bus Driver in Accident That Left Dozens Dead

The driver of a passenger bus that killed 25 people on the Nairobi-Mombasa highway in a midnight crash was speeding when the crash happened, police and witnesses said on Tuesday. The accident occurred near Kambu shopping centre in Mtito-Andei, Makueni County, early Tuesday, when the Scania bus KCF 555Z belonging to Buscar Company collided with a fuel tanker as it sped from the capital to the Coastal city.

