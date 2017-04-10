Kenya: Pass the Two Thirds Gender Rule, President Kenyatta Urges Parliament
President Uhuru Kenyatta has challenged Parliament to pass the two thirds gender rule to show appreciation for the role women have played in Kenya's progress. President Kenyatta said women have played a big role in the liberation of Kenya and the subsequent progress the country has achieved.
