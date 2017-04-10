Kenya: Opposition ODM Party Gears Up for Tough Battle in Primaries
Do or die political contests are expected as ODM kicks off party primaries on Thursday with fierce competition for gubernatorial seats in at least eight counties. The nominations begin in Busia County where incumbent Governor Sospeter Ojaamong is fighting for his survival against outgoing Funyula MP Paul Otuoma.
