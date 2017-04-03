Kenya: Opposition Leader Roughed Up I...

Kenya: Opposition Leader Roughed Up In Chaos at Party Headquarters

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

There were chaos at Orange House, the ODM headquarters in Nairobi when Nominated Senator Elizabeth Ongoro led her supporters to protest the direct nomination handed to her rival. A plain cloth security officer was forced to shoot in the air to disperse the rowdy youths who had stormed the party Headquarters and were roughing up ODM Executive Director Oduor Ongwen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U... Mar '17 Texxy the Indepen... 12
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) Jan '17 river cross 5
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa... Nov '16 Anita Bryant s Jihad 1
News Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
News Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Stover 12
News Anglican rift over same-sex marriage widens (Apr '16) May '16 RevKen 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,606 • Total comments across all topics: 280,106,427

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC