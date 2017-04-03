Kenya: Opposition Leader Roughed Up In Chaos at Party Headquarters
There were chaos at Orange House, the ODM headquarters in Nairobi when Nominated Senator Elizabeth Ongoro led her supporters to protest the direct nomination handed to her rival. A plain cloth security officer was forced to shoot in the air to disperse the rowdy youths who had stormed the party Headquarters and were roughing up ODM Executive Director Oduor Ongwen.
