Kenya opposition alliance announces presidential candidate
An alliance of Kenya's main opposition groups Thursday named its presidential candidate to face President Uhuru Kenyatta in the August elections. The National Super Alliance announced, in a rally attended by thousands of supporters in Nairobi's main park, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga will run for the presidency with former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka as his running mate.
