Kenya opposition alliance announces p...

Kenya opposition alliance announces presidential candidate

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Fredericksburg.com

An alliance of Kenya's main opposition groups Thursday named its presidential candidate to face President Uhuru Kenyatta in the August elections. The National Super Alliance announced, in a rally attended by thousands of supporters in Nairobi's main park, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga will run for the presidency with former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka as his running mate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U... Mar '17 Texxy the Indepen... 12
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) Jan '17 river cross 5
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa... Nov '16 Anita Bryant s Jihad 1
News Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
News Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Stover 12
News Anglican rift over same-sex marriage widens (Apr '16) May '16 RevKen 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,349 • Total comments across all topics: 280,614,567

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC