Kenya needs two million homes to curb slum explosion, World Bank says
Kenya needs to build two million affordable city homes to meet its housing deficit and stem the growth of its sprawling slums, already home to six out of 10 urban households, the World Bank said on Wednesday. Investment in housing would also create jobs, improve economic growth and strengthen the east African country's financial sector, it said.
