Kenya: Nasa Leaders in Race Against Time to Unveil Flagbearer
The five Nasa chiefs were on Tuesday racing against time to conclude talks on their presidential candidate ahead of Thursday's unveiling ceremony at Uhuru Park. For instance, a meeting scheduled for Tuesday morning had to be shifted to the afternoon following a request by ODM leader Raila Odinga to be given time to handle issues arising from the party's nominations in Nairobi.
