Kenya: Nakuru County Speaker Susan Kihika Faces Legal Battle
Nakuru County Assembly Speaker Susan Kihika is facing a legal battle after a nominated MCA filed an application in court on Thursday seeking her removal from office. Nominated MCA Margaret Kiiru wants the High Court in Nakuru to declare the Speaker, who is seeking the county senatorial seat, unfit to hold any public office.
