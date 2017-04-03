Kenya: Nairobi Sex Workers Want a Res...

Kenya: Nairobi Sex Workers Want a Research Code of Conduct

Nairobi sex workers, who made headlines in the early 1990s when researchers announced that a small group appeared to be immune to HIV, want to establish a code of conduct for researchers in an attempt to get some benefit from the decades of studies they have taken part in. Their idea was born in Cape Town during a conference in March, when a group of Nairobi sex worker delegates watched three South African San groups launch a code of ethics for researchers, intended to encourage the kind of study that was to the mutual benefit of both the San and researchers.

Chicago, IL

