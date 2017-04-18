Kenya: MP Naomi Shaban Changes Mind O...

Kenya: MP Naomi Shaban Changes Mind On Decision to Quit Ruling Party

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

The National Assembly deputy Majority Leader said her supporters had asked her to remain in the party in whose ticket President Uhuru Kenyatta is to seek re-election in the August polls. Addressing journalists at her home in Taveta Tuesday morning, Dr Shaban said even if she were to leave Jubilee, she would still have joined its affiliate party as she backs President Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto for a second term.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U... Mar '17 Texxy the Indepen... 12
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) Jan '17 river cross 5
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa... Nov '16 Anita Bryant s Jihad 1
News Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
News Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Stover 12
News Anglican rift over same-sex marriage widens (Apr '16) May '16 RevKen 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,721 • Total comments across all topics: 280,416,220

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC