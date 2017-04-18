Kenya: MP Naomi Shaban Changes Mind On Decision to Quit Ruling Party

The National Assembly deputy Majority Leader said her supporters had asked her to remain in the party in whose ticket President Uhuru Kenyatta is to seek re-election in the August polls. Addressing journalists at her home in Taveta Tuesday morning, Dr Shaban said even if she were to leave Jubilee, she would still have joined its affiliate party as she backs President Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto for a second term.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.