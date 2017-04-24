Kenya: Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho Wins Reprieve Against Arrest
Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho on Wednesday got a reprieve when the High Court restrained police from arresting, charging and prosecuting him. Justice Eric Ogola also ordered the Inspector General of Police to reinstate security guards assigned to Mr Joho because he is the Mombasa governor.
