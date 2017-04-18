Kenya: Militant Groups Lure Youth Int...

Kenya: Militant Groups Lure Youth Into Terrorism, Sex Slavery

3 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

A significant number of youth who have been pursuing degrees in Kenyan universities have ended up in ruin, after they fell into the trap of terrorists, Sunday Nation can reveal. The young men have been killed in battles in Libya while the young women were sold off as sex slaves to terrorist militants and are now struggling to return home.

