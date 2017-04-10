Kenya: Man Wants Mombasa Governor Joho Barred From Contesting Poll

A Nairobi resident has sued to stop the electoral agency from gazetting and clearing Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho as an aspirant in the August 8 polls on the grounds of his academic qualifications. Abdalla Juma claims the Mombasa governor has no requisite academic credentials for the position though the Opposition has already given him a direct ticket to contest the seat.

