Kenya: Maize Farmers Worried As Worms Attack Farms
Uncertainty looms among maize farmers in the North Rift region following infestation of of army worms leading to increased cost of production and anticipated low yield this season. The army worms have destroyed hundreds of acres of maize crops in the country's food basket, with most farmers complaining of incurring huge costs to contain them.
