Kenya lowers retail prices for fuel
Kenya's energy industry regulator on Friday decreased petroleum pump prices for diesel, super petrol and kerosene by different price margins in the latest review for April-May due to global falls in crude oil prices. The Energy Regulatory Commission said the review have been as a result of the average landed costs of imported super petrol declined by 4.22 percent from 588.47 U.S. dollars per tonne in February to 563.62 dollars per tonne in March.
