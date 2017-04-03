Kenya: Lobby Group Challenges Opposition Leader's Integrity
A Non-Governmental Organisation is challenging the integrity threshold and suitability of Opposition leader Raila Odinga to contest the presidency. According to Human Rights Africa, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission should conduct thorough investigations to determine if Odinga meets the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution on Leadership and Integrity before clearing him.
