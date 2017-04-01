Kenya launches polio vaccination camp...

Kenya launches polio vaccination campaign

Kenya's health ministry on Saturday launched a five-day polio vaccination campaign targeting over 4.5 million children below the age of five, in 22 high risk counties. Health Cabinet Secretary Cleopa Mailu, who launched the exercise in Nairobi, said the campaign will be conducted to ensure all children are protected against the deadly disease.

