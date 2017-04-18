Kenya: KK Guards At Us Embassy Down T...

Kenya: KK Guards At Us Embassy Down Tools Over Poor Pay

KK Security guards attached to the United States Embassy in Nairobi demonstrated Thursday over what they termed as poor pay, despite the high cost of living in the country. The more than 200 guards who had worked overnight refused to proceed home and demanded the firm's East Africa Managing Director Nick Arnold address their grievances.

