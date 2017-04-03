Kenya: Herder Charged with Murder of Laikipia Rancher
Mr Samson Lokayi, alias Tepatuk Kachartat, pleaded not guilty to the offence and the court ordered that he be detained at Nanyuki GK Prison until May 10 when his bail application will be determined. The charge sheet stated that on March 5 at Sosian Ranch, together with others not before court, Mr Lokayi murdered Tristan Voorspuy.
