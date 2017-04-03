Kenya: Herder Charged with Murder of ...

Kenya: Herder Charged with Murder of Laikipia Rancher

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Mr Samson Lokayi, alias Tepatuk Kachartat, pleaded not guilty to the offence and the court ordered that he be detained at Nanyuki GK Prison until May 10 when his bail application will be determined. The charge sheet stated that on March 5 at Sosian Ranch, together with others not before court, Mr Lokayi murdered Tristan Voorspuy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U... Mar 6 Texxy the Indepen... 12
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) Jan '17 river cross 5
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa... Nov '16 Anita Bryant s Jihad 1
News Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
News Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Stover 12
News Anglican rift over same-sex marriage widens (Apr '16) May '16 RevKen 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Oakland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,638 • Total comments across all topics: 280,063,960

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC