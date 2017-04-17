Kenya: Health Insurance Pays U.S.$9,6...

Kenya: Health Insurance Pays U.S.$9,6m for C-Section Births

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

NHIF payouts for Caesarean section operations have for the first time crossed the Sh1 billion mark in a year, highlighting the cost burden of the procedure to insurers. Official records show that 24,492 mothers covered by the National Hospital Insurance Fund opted for C-section -- a surgical operation to help deliver a baby -- in the first half of 2016, from 22,411 in a similar period a year earlier, representing a nine per cent increase.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U... Mar '17 Texxy the Indepen... 12
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) Jan '17 river cross 5
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa... Nov '16 Anita Bryant s Jihad 1
News Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
News Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Stover 12
News Anglican rift over same-sex marriage widens (Apr '16) May '16 RevKen 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. North Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,949 • Total comments across all topics: 280,383,117

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC