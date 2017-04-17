Kenya: Health Insurance Pays U.S.$9,6m for C-Section Births

NHIF payouts for Caesarean section operations have for the first time crossed the Sh1 billion mark in a year, highlighting the cost burden of the procedure to insurers. Official records show that 24,492 mothers covered by the National Hospital Insurance Fund opted for C-section -- a surgical operation to help deliver a baby -- in the first half of 2016, from 22,411 in a similar period a year earlier, representing a nine per cent increase.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.