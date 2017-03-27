Kenya: Grief As Bodies of Kenyan Aid ...

Kenya: Grief As Bodies of Kenyan Aid Workers Killed in South Sudan Arrive Home

2 hrs ago

There were emotional scenes at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on Saturday as family and friends received bodies of the Kenyan aid workers killed in South Sudan a week ago. The employees of Grassroots Empowerment and Development Organisation , a non-governmental organisation funded by Unicef, were ambushed while travelling from Juba to Pibor, a town in the Eastern part of South Sudan last month.

Chicago, IL

