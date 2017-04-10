Kenya: Govt Extends Laptop Scheme to Private Schools
Private schools pupils will get the government's free tablets for Standard One, Education Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang said on Wednesday. The PS said the schools would start getting the tablets once Jomo Kenyatta University of Science and Technology and Moi University complete assembling them.
