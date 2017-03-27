Kenya: Government Turns Guns On Lazy ...

Kenya: Government Turns Guns On Lazy Road Contractors

Road contractors who will not complete their work on time will lose their deals, Kenya National Highways Authority has warned. The authority chairman Erastus Mwongera without naming the contractors, lamented that some of them were taking too long to complete their projects therefore inconveniencing road users and causing unnecessary delay.

