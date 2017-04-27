Kenya: Four Governors Trounced in Jub...

Kenya: Four Governors Trounced in Jubilee, ODM Primaries

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Four governors and nine MPs from the Jubilee Party and ODM on Tuesday became the first victims of voters' wrath after they lost in nominations. Governors Cleophas Lagat , Benjamin Cheboi , Joseph Ndathi and John Mruttu are the first county bosses to lose their seats in the hotly contested primaries in Rift Valley, Central Kenya and Coast.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U... Mar '17 Texxy the Indepen... 12
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) Jan '17 river cross 5
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa... Nov '16 Anita Bryant s Jihad 1
News Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
News Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Stover 12
News Anglican rift over same-sex marriage widens (Apr '16) May '16 RevKen 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,874 • Total comments across all topics: 280,604,329

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC