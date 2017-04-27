Kenya: Four Governors Trounced in Jubilee, ODM Primaries
Four governors and nine MPs from the Jubilee Party and ODM on Tuesday became the first victims of voters' wrath after they lost in nominations. Governors Cleophas Lagat , Benjamin Cheboi , Joseph Ndathi and John Mruttu are the first county bosses to lose their seats in the hotly contested primaries in Rift Valley, Central Kenya and Coast.
