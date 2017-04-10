Kenya: Four Dead, Nairobi Politician ...

Kenya: Four Dead, Nairobi Politician Seriously Hurt in Road Crash

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: AllAfrica.com

A Nairobi Member of County Assembly escaped death narrowly on Sunday after a vehicle she was travelling in collided with a Lorry on the Nakuru-Nairobi Highway. The crash left four other occupants dead -- three on the spot and another one at St Mary's hospital where together with the MCA were rushed for treatment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U... Mar '17 Texxy the Indepen... 12
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) Jan '17 river cross 5
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa... Nov '16 Anita Bryant s Jihad 1
News Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
News Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Stover 12
News Anglican rift over same-sex marriage widens (Apr '16) May '16 RevKen 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. Iraq
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,435 • Total comments across all topics: 280,207,212

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC