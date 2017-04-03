Kenya: First Lady Pledges Massive Sup...

Kenya: First Lady Pledges Massive Support to Mitigate Drought

First Lady Margaret Kenyatta has given gave a personal commitment to continue with efforts to alleviate the suffering of 3 million Kenyans facing starvation sparked off by the prolonged drought. She urged other Kenyans of goodwill to stand together and continue galvanizing support in solidarity with the victims of drought, hunger and starvation.

Chicago, IL

