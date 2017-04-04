Kenya feted for complying with global...

Kenya feted for complying with global standards

1 hr ago

Efforts to develop a comprehensive National Addressing System that entails the naming and numbering of properties and roads in the country have seen Kenya feted for compliance with globally recognized postal addressing standards. The National Addressing System is key in stimulating e-commerce in the country and facilitating home delivery of postal items, emergency response, navigation, and revenue collection.

Chicago, IL

