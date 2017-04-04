Kenya feted for complying with global standards
Efforts to develop a comprehensive National Addressing System that entails the naming and numbering of properties and roads in the country have seen Kenya feted for compliance with globally recognized postal addressing standards. The National Addressing System is key in stimulating e-commerce in the country and facilitating home delivery of postal items, emergency response, navigation, and revenue collection.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenya Broadcasting Corporation.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U...
|Mar 6
|Texxy the Indepen...
|12
|Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13)
|Jan '17
|river cross
|5
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan '17
|Fartunlucky
|44
|Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa...
|Nov '16
|Anita Bryant s Jihad
|1
|Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|1
|Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Stover
|12
|Anglican rift over same-sex marriage widens (Apr '16)
|May '16
|RevKen
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC