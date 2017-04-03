Kenya: Ex-CID Boss Fired After Gariss...

Kenya: Ex-CID Boss Fired After Garissa Terror Attack Wants Job Back

16 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

A North Eastern security and administration chief who was interdicted soon after a terrorist attack at the Garissa University which claimed 148 lives has moved to court to have his job back. Former Garissa CID boss Musa Chelelgo Yego who was among nine security and administrative officers from the region who were removed from office for failing to prevent the April 2, 2015 terrorist attack, has sued the National Police Service Commission and the Inspector General of Police.

