Kenya: Ethics Body Looks Into Mombasa Governor's Primary School Education

When Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho took to podium to defend his Kenya Certificate of Secondary School results in response to suspicion that he fraudulently acquired them, he accused the government of going as far as seeking to verify if he went to nursery school in what he described as a witch-hunt. And on Wednesday, it emerged that the investigative authorities have gone at least as far back as his primary school as part of a background check.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.