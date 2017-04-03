Kenya: Errant Drivers Risk Losing Per...

Kenya: Errant Drivers Risk Losing Permits in New System

Read more: AllAfrica.com

National Transport and Safety Authority director-general Francis Meja told Matatu Saccos in Mombasa to ensure their drivers obey traffic rules to avoid temporary suspension or complete withdrawal of their licences. "The digital driving licence will end disobedience of traffic laws because drivers who keep committing offences will lose points and when they exhaust them, their driving licence will be taken away," Mr Meja said at Darajani Hotel.

Chicago, IL

