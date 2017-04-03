Kenya: Errant Drivers Risk Losing Permits in New System
National Transport and Safety Authority director-general Francis Meja told Matatu Saccos in Mombasa to ensure their drivers obey traffic rules to avoid temporary suspension or complete withdrawal of their licences. "The digital driving licence will end disobedience of traffic laws because drivers who keep committing offences will lose points and when they exhaust them, their driving licence will be taken away," Mr Meja said at Darajani Hotel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U...
|Mar '17
|Texxy the Indepen...
|12
|Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13)
|Jan '17
|river cross
|5
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan '17
|Fartunlucky
|44
|Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa...
|Nov '16
|Anita Bryant s Jihad
|1
|Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|1
|Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Stover
|12
|Anglican rift over same-sex marriage widens (Apr '16)
|May '16
|RevKen
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC