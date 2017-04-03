Kenya encourages 'buy Kenya, build Kenya'
Kenyan Government has issued VAT and duty exemption for its export processing companies to sell 20 per cent of their production to the domestic market. It will boost production, create jobs and give people access to quality clothes.
