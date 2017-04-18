Kenya: Election Violence Threatens Na...

Kenya: Election Violence Threatens Nation Again

In the last few weeks Kenya has seen an increase in intra-party political violence following the start of its political party primaries that began on April 13th and are scheduled to run for two weeks. The primaries are "mini-polls" held by political parties to choose which candidates will vie for seats in the general election that will be held on August 8th.

