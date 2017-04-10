Kenya: Easter Sunday Service Turns In...

Kenya: Easter Sunday Service Turns Into Fist Fight

Easter Sunday service at Munyange AIPCA in Othaya, Nyeri County, was prematurely suspended after worshippers turned violent in an ongoing leadership dispute. What was supposed to be a colourful celebration of the resurrection of Jesus Christ turned into a chaotic fist and shouting match as riot police forcibly ejected churchgoers who had turned the place of worship into a battleground.

