Kenya: Dry Taps Await Nairobi Residents As Firm Announces Shutdown
Nairobi city residents will go without water for three days next week after the Nairobi Water and Sewerage Company announced it will shut down due to a scheduled maintenance. The water agency on Sunday announced that the disruption of water supply to the city and its environs will start on April 6 to April 8. This comes even as the city grapple with acute water shortage following low levels at Ndakaini Dam due to prolonged drought season.
