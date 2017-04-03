Kenya: Doctors in Four Counties Threaten to Go On Strike
Over 400 doctors from four central Kenya counties have vowed to paralyse activities in public hospitals from Thursday over delayed salaries, deplorable state of the facilities and poor staffing. The doctors also accused the government of failing to implement a return-to-work formula that they signed when the doctors called off the strike last month.
