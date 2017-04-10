Kenya: Direct Somali-Nairobi Flights ...

Kenya: Direct Somali-Nairobi Flights Hurt Wajir Airport

Next Story Prev Story
14 min ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Wajir Airport is staring at over Sh2 million monthly revenue loss after the resumption of direct flights from Mogadishu to Nairobi. In an interview with the Nation, Wajir Airport manager Charles Kiong'a said the directive would have a huge economical impact on the facility, which was dependant on planes from Mogadishu for its revenue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U... Mar '17 Texxy the Indepen... 12
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) Jan '17 river cross 5
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa... Nov '16 Anita Bryant s Jihad 1
News Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
News Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Stover 12
News Anglican rift over same-sex marriage widens (Apr '16) May '16 RevKen 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iraq
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,291 • Total comments across all topics: 280,225,248

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC