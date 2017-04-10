Kenya: Direct Somali-Nairobi Flights Hurt Wajir Airport

Wajir Airport is staring at over Sh2 million monthly revenue loss after the resumption of direct flights from Mogadishu to Nairobi. In an interview with the Nation, Wajir Airport manager Charles Kiong'a said the directive would have a huge economical impact on the facility, which was dependant on planes from Mogadishu for its revenue.

