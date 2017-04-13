Kenya decries armyworm invasion, discourages movement of plant materials
Kenya's ministry of agriculture has announced invasion of fall armyworms in the country and discouraged citizens from moving plant materials from one region to another as the pest ravages farms in the East African nation. The pests have infested several farms targeting mainly maize, thus, worsening the country's food crisis affected by a six month drought.
