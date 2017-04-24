Kenya: Campaigns, New Curriculum Ushe...

Kenya: Campaigns, New Curriculum Usher in Second Term

Schools re-open for the second term on Tuesday with several activities lined up during the period amid heightened political campaigns ahead of the August elections. Top on the academic calendar this term will be the piloting of the new curriculum and the release of the report on school arson attacks last year.

