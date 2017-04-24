Kenya: Bus Hits Debris, Three Hurt On Narok-Maimahiu Road
Three people were seriously injured after a bus they were travelling in hit debris deposited on a section of Narok-Maimahiu road by flash floods on Sunday morning. According to Narok police boss Phillip Kipkurui, on Saturday night, tens of motorists travelling to Narok, Bomet, Kisii, Nyanza and western Kenya were delayed for hours as the floods rendered the highway impassable near Suswa trading centre.
