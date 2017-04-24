Kenya: Bishop Wanjiru to Spend 5 Nigh...

Kenya: Bishop Wanjiru to Spend 5 Nights Behind Bars Over Poll Chaos

Bishop Margret Wanjiru will spend five nights behind bars following a decision by Nairobi Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi to deny her bail. This is after the court concurred with the prosecution that Bishop Wanjiru is likely to interfere with potential witnesses who are yet to record statements with investigating officers.

Chicago, IL

