Kenya: Bishop Says Critics Are Out to Bring Down His Church
Bishop David Ngari, who has since shelved his ambitions for the Kiambu governorship in support of Kabete MP Ferdinand Waititu, now claims someone is out to taint his name. He says he is being painted as a criminal in order to bring down his church, Calvary Chosen Centre, and his business.
