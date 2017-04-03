Kenya: Bishop Says Critics Are Out to...

Kenya: Bishop Says Critics Are Out to Bring Down His Church

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Bishop David Ngari, who has since shelved his ambitions for the Kiambu governorship in support of Kabete MP Ferdinand Waititu, now claims someone is out to taint his name. He says he is being painted as a criminal in order to bring down his church, Calvary Chosen Centre, and his business.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U... Mar 6 Texxy the Indepen... 12
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) Jan '17 river cross 5
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa... Nov '16 Anita Bryant s Jihad 1
News Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
News Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Stover 12
News Anglican rift over same-sex marriage widens (Apr '16) May '16 RevKen 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,105 • Total comments across all topics: 280,054,906

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC